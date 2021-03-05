A Dover man has been sentenced to more than a century behind bars for sexually abusing a child.
Tyrone Clark, 64, was sentenced to 125 years for the ongoing rape of a 12-year-old who was in his care.
Clark was found guilty last year of 10 felonies last year, including:
- Sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, first-degree (two counts)
- Attempted sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, first-degree (one count)
- Sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, second-degree (one count)
- Rape second-degree (one count)
- Attempted rape second-degree (one count)
- Dangerous crimes against a child (two counts)
- Rape fourth-degree (one count)
- Unlawful sexual contact first-degree (one count)
Prosecutors said Clark watched pornography on his phone, making no effort to hide it from the victim or her six-year-old sister, and later engaged in multiple acts of sexual assault against the victim in the middle of the night. The victim was able to contact her mother by text from Clark’s phone and then fled from the house on foot.
"No crime is more offensive, more heinous, and more dangerous than the sexual abuse of a child," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings in a written statement. "I’m grateful to the court for its judgment in this case and I urge anyone who may have been abused by Tyrone Clark, or anyone else, to contact the Department of Justice immediately."