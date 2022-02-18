A Dover man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of a child pornography charge.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss said 42-year-old Scott Foster of Dover pled guilty of one count of Enticement of a Minor to Produce Child Pornography, and was sentenced this week.
According to Weiss' office, Foster posed as teenage boys on Facebook, and enticed three minor females to produce child pornography, and said he attempted to do so with at least eight others.
“Technology and social media are ubiquitous and pervasive aspects of the lives of many U.S. children," Weiss said in a statement. "And while much good comes from such interconnectedness, there are dangers and pitfalls as well. We are committed to protecting all children from predators like Scott C. Foster, so that children may use and enjoy such modern miracles without fear of becoming prey to the pernicious harm of child pornography.”
Foster faces 10 years of supervised release after his 20 year prison sentence.