A 42-year-old man with a last known address in Dover remained wanted as one of two men who forced their way into a hotel room at the Kent Budget Inn, assaulted three people, and stole a purse and cash, city authorities said Monday.
According to Dover Police, DeShaun Harris was identified as one of the suspects who forced their way into a room at the motel at 383 North DuPont Highway, caused a minor laceration when striking a 36-year-old man in the forehead, a lip injury to a 45-year-old woman after striking her, and a lower leg injury to a 60-year-old woman so severe it required surgery at Kent General Hospital.
The pair of suspects then fled with a purse and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Harris was identified via surveillance footage in the area and is currently wanted. He had a last known address in the Lebanon Road area. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.