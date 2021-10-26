Delaware State Police are on the lookout for three suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Seaford early in the morning on Monday, October 25, 2021.
Troopers say three men broke into a home in the 9-thousand block of Middleford Road around 12:30 a.m. and proceeded to pistol whip two victims.
According to police the victims fought back and one of the suspects fired two rounds inside the residence, but no one was hit.
The suspects fled with some property. The victims were treated at the hospital.
Officers say one of the suspects has been identified as 36-year old Danny Harding, Junior of Dover.
He faces charges of robbery, assault, and reckless endangering.
Anyone with information on Harding's location, or other information related to the incident, should contact Delaware State Police Troop 4's Criminal Investigation Unit or Crime Stoppers.