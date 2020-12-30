Police have identified 29-year old Jermaine Scott of Dover as the man who was shot to death early on Christmas morning, December 25, 2020.
Dover Police say Scott was brought to the Bayhealth Hospital emergency room around 2:15 a.m. in a private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hospital staff then alerted the police.
Scott did not survive.
Detectives determined the shooting took place in the area of the Town Pointe Apartments in the 800 block of Carvel Drive.
There's no word on a suspect in the shooting.