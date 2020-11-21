Dover police are investigating a burglary and theft from a laundromat.
Someone got into the Laundry Lagoon on South DuPont Highway Thursday night, kicked open an office door and stole a cash drawer and a security camera before taking off on foot, police said.
An employee reported the crime the next day.
The suspect is described only as male, wearing dark clothing with a sweatshirt pulled over his face.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Dover police at (302)736.7130.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.