Dover Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who hit a bicyclist Saturday night, June 18, 2022, and left them for dead.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the area of South Governors Avenue and West North Street and found a 71-year old man, who had been riding the bike, in the roadway with fatal injuries.
Witnesses told police the striking SUV fled north on South Governors Avenue and then westbound on West Loockerman Street.
Dover Police published a blurry surveillance photo from a downtown business that captured the fleeing vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Dover Police at (302) 736-7130 or tips can be made through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.