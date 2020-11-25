The Dover Police Department, along with volunteers from partner agencies, handed out 150 Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, as part of Operation Gobble 2020.
This is the third year for the door to door distribution of food to families in need in downtown Dover.
Boxes of non-perishable food were purchased by Dover Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15, and oven roasters were provided by Mountaire.
The food was then delivered by Dover PD officers, members of the United States Air Force Airmen Committed to Excellence Council, Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity, and the National Council on Agricultural Life and Labor (NCALL).
On Monday, November 23, 2020, volunteers worked at the Central Middle School cafeteria, where the roasters were being stored, to assemble the food boxes.