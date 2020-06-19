Dover Police currently have no body cameras. Chief Tom Johnson would like to change that.
"It is 100 percent a funding challenge."
With an authorized force of 101 officers, the cost of implementing the program would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars; Johnson said it's been a part of capital budget requests for years, but never came to fruition. But the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has renewed discussions on the state level to implement body cameras.
"As soon as we can identify that funding source, I think we're going to be jumping at the chance. We want to get to that reality," he said.
While grants have long been available, from a variety of sources, that have helped other departments implement body cameras, Johnson said he wasn't interested in a partial program.
"You kind of set yourself up for failure if you only implement one camera, or two cameras, or seven cameras. It doesn't cover everybody, and then you find yourself in that moment of time well -- 'why wasn't this person wearing a camera? Why was that person wearing a camera?" he said. "I don't want to have different levels of accountability for different officers on the street."
The initiative was one of several rolled out by Chief Johnson Thursday as part of reforms and policy changes, aimed at accomplishing transparency and ensuring officer accountability.
As part of the reforms, Johnson wants to increase and improve the quality of training for law enforcement.
"Training is never enough, it's a logistical challenge because you still have to function; you still have to deliver services."
That training will include use of force training, deescalation, ethics, and bias recognition.
"We are going to be trying to put up first...training on the physiological and anatomical considerations when use of force is being applied both from the perspective of the police officer attempting to overcome resistance and the individual--their behaviors--while we're trying to take them into custody, we want to learn more about body positioning; we want to learn more about lung capacity; we want to learn more about the things that can ultimately, lead to serious injury or death of an individual, which would have not been a part of anyone's intention at the outset of that encounter."
But despite Governor Carney's executive order, that he'll sign next week, to ban choke-holds for Delaware State Police troopers and Capitol police officers, Dover Police's policy won't outright ban the controversial maneuver, unless the state legislature mandates it.
"The use of deadly force is authorized in any capacity to save life," he said. "Choke-holds piece is kind of an up-close and personal situation because that doesn't involve anything but the hands. If I'm going to say to a police officer if somehow you're in a compromising position--let's say you're on your back, you can't get to any of your equipment, the aggressor is larger than you, and the only thing you have are your hands, and you're locked in a physical struggle where you are now becoming in fear for your survival, I can't, by policy, tell them that they're not entitled to defend their own life."
He calls that the only exception.
"In defense of your own life, and concurrently, lethal force would otherwise be authorized in furtherance of defense of your life," he said. "That's the only time that we're going to have a discussion, and this is any contact to the neck...whether you want to call it a strangulation grasp, a headlock, a choke-hold. If you're going to have contact with the neck and the vital organs in the immediate proximity, it has to be a self-preservation exercise and nothing more."
In these instances, body camera footage could provide a vital, clearer picture of circumstances.
"The body camera footage, if the guy is sitting on you, could have the high likelihood of being obscured, but you'll see everything that happened up to that moment, and certainly, the audio would be available," he said. "I want to be able to get video and perception from every angle from every officer that's on the scene because that helps with context, and that helps with true problem solving."
As part of existing policy, Dover Police said it seeks out all available video footage in use of force instances.
"We go out and we actually look for commercially available video sources, privately available video sources from the scene of any use of force to try to establish ever angle possible of what occurred at that moment, so we can evaluate the application of force and whether it's fitting with our policies and practices."
Currently, Delaware's Law Enforcement Bill of Rights shields information from the public regarding police misconduct. Efforts are underway in the state legislature to dismantle or at least amend the bill, which Attorney General Kathy Jennings has called "sacrosanct."
"People say I'm the chief law enforcement officer of this state--I have met with the police. I have said the things that I need to say to them about the things we need to do. It ain't gonna be easy. It ain't gonna be easy, not one step of the way, but we are going to do it together," Jennings said. "I want the police to be trusted by every citizen in this state," she added. "I want them to understand what police officers go through, but I want police officers to understand what our citizens go through, and the pain that they feel and the injustice that they feel."
While Johnson said he'll follow whatever results from those processes, he believes there's a balance that needs to be struck.
"Between the right of the public to know certain things--that's vital information--particularly when it involves an officer that has a consistent pattern of conduct, and God forbid, across multiple agencies, there has to be a mechanism to detect that phenomenon so we can go and make sure that that officer isn't a part of the law enforcement community anymore," said Johnson. "At the same time there are certain things...they do need to have some element of due process in their work environment, and I'm not exactly sure what shape that should take going forward considering the new dynamic, but I think that principle has a place in the discussion."
Former New Castle County Police officer, State Rep. Franklin Cooke will lead the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force, which the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus seeks to establish.
"I got a big thing to do, and I'm going to need a Superman cape, but I'm going to fight it," he said. "I'm going to take it on; it's going to be a fight, and I'm going to fight them," said Cooke, who formerly served as NCCPD's grievance chair and the person "cops turned to when they got in trouble."
Johnson called some of the reforms "long overdue," but also said they're a reflection of a reality.
"There's a lot of things that policing does well, and one of the things that we haven't been real good at is communicating some of those things, and explaining the why, and being pro-active at disseminating our processes and practices. When you find an officer that shouldn't be a police officer, some kind of misconduct, some other kind of compelling reasons that they can't serve any more, and the internal systems work and that person is no longer a part of the profession...it's not like you go and draft a press conference about that...people are entitled to a certain amount of privacy, but sometimes you don't get credit for the system working behind the scenes outside of everybody's knowledge."
"Other than in this moment, what good does it really do to the officer that can't continue their career and all the other things that would be attached by some kind of public proclamation that someone had a personal or professional failure, and now they're being washed out of policing? That doesn't do anybody any good, but in these moments, it makes it harder for me to prove that we actually have the capacity to police ourselves to a certain degree while still acknowledging that we need to get to a place where we do an even better job at it."
The chief also stressed the necessity of community input as part of this process. To get it, he'll form a new advisory committee.
"I'm looking for a representative group from my community that can inform me on policy, practice, current events, and I need this group to be big enough so it functions well, [but] small enough that we can get things done," he said. "Among all the participants, I need to make sure there's plenty of people in this group that challenge me, and take me to task, and make sure that the things that we're doing on the day to day in Dover policing are consistent with best practices in policing and best practices to the standards of Dover."
He's also creating an executive-level position in the office of professional standards that aims to cut down on the kind of bureaucracy that slows down change. This individual will also keeps command staff informed in real-time, increasing officer accountability.
"We're trying to go and connect the behavioral outcomes of policing to all the things that feed it whether it be policy, whether it be training, whether it be law, whether it be the internal...there's so many things that contribute towards an officer's behavior, and that captain will have the capacity to connect the dots...where they can identify things that inform us on remedies that need to be applied as quickly as possible."
Johnson is also on-board with ending juvenile mugshot distribution--another piece of Governor Carney's anticipated executive order which applies only to DSP and Capitol Police.
"Clearly, that's not in the interest of a juvenile--regardless of what their behavior is--unless it really crosses the line of something that would be of huge concern to public safety.
Like the public, Johnson wants these reforms come together quickly, but acknowledges getting it right is more important.
"We're in a moment of history, and we're going to be looked at later on, and we're going to be judged as to whether we got it right...and I want to make sure that we got it right and did the things that we needed to do for sustained success."
Here's a look at the full list of reforms Dover Police is aiming to implement: