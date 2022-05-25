Dover Police, with members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 26-year old man on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in connection with a shooting outside Irish Mike's on West Loockerman Street in April.
Police said Robert Knox was arrested without incident after he left an apartment on Plummage Court, and a search warrant yielded 13.5 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, and nearly $55,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
Knox is charged in connection with the shooting of a 29-year-old Dover man.
He's being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $321,000 cash bond on the following charges:
- Assault (first-degree)
- Possession of firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited (2 counts)
- Possession with intent to deliver marijuana
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of firearm by person prohibited (4 counts)
Shaniqua Smith, 29, who was in Knox's apartment, was also arrested on drug and gun charges.
Jon Henry, 25, was arrested on May 3, 2022, also in connection with the shooting.