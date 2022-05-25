Knox Arrest

Pot, cash and guns seized during arrest of Robert Knox

 Dover Police

Dover Police, with members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 26-year old man on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in connection with a shooting outside Irish Mike's on West Loockerman Street in April.

Police said Robert Knox was arrested without incident after he left an apartment on Plummage Court, and a search warrant yielded 13.5 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, and nearly $55,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Knox is charged in connection with the shooting of a 29-year-old Dover man.

He's being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $321,000 cash bond on the following charges:

  • Assault (first-degree)
  • Possession of firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited (2 counts)
  • Possession with intent to deliver marijuana
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of firearm by person prohibited (4 counts)

Shaniqua Smith, 29, who was in Knox's apartment, was also arrested on drug and gun charges.

Jon Henry, 25, was arrested on May 3, 2022, also in connection with the shooting.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.