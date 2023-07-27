Dover police have arrested a pair of teenage boys on gun charges following separate incidents.
A 16-year old was arrested for a shots fired report early on Saturday morning, July 22, 2023, in the unit block of Rockford Crossing.
Five people were in the residence at the time of the shooting, and the structure was damaged, but no one was hurt.
Dover Police said the teen was originally stopped while driving a stolen vehicle. Officers found shell casings in the car which were later connected to the shooting.
He's being held on 29-thousand dollars bail at Stevenson House Detention Center.
Officers then arrested a 13-year old on Wednesday afternoon following a foot pursuit during which he allegedly tossed away a 9mm handgun. The teen had been under surveillance during a firearm investigation.
He's at Stevenson House Detention Center on 26-thousand dollars bail.