A 29-year-old Dover man was charged in connection to the theft of more than two dozen vehicles from an area dealership earlier this month, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Dover Police, Isaiha Abrams was stopped on November 10, 2020, driving one of the 27 vehicles stolen from the Winner Subaru/Volkswagen lot at 1387 North DuPont Highway sometime between 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, and 8:25 a.m. Monday, November 10.
There were three described suspects initially sought. Police said the dealership discovered following a final inventory that 27 vehicles had been stolen, and police had recovered 21 of them thanks to efforts by Dover Police, Milford Police, New Castle County Police, and Delaware State Police.
As of November 16, police said the vehicles still missing were as follows:
- black 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport
- silver 2016 Ford Focus
- gray/blue 2017 Chevrolet Silverado
- metallic grey 2020 VW Jetta
- black 2020 VW Jetta
Anyone with information regarding the location of any of these vehicles is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
Abrams was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools, second-degree conspiracy, two counts criminal mischief, and 27 counts theft of a motor vehicle. He was released on his own recognizance.