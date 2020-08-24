Two men were arrested on driving under the influence charges--not the first time for either, Dover Police said Monday.
According to authorities, 35-year-old Jason Reynolds, of Dover, was charged with his third DUI after officers found him passed out inside the Wawa at 1450 Forest Avenue, sleeping between two aisles, around 9 p.m.on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Police said they learned Reynolds had driven to the store with his 1-year-old child. His vehicle was parked at a gas pump with damage to the right side tires. His son was asleep in the back seat. Prescription pills were located inside the vehicle, police said.
Authorities said they turned the child over to a family member and transported Reynolds to an area hospital. He's since been released, charged with third-offense DUI, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child, and three counts breach of release. He's been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $5,500 secured bond.
On Saturday, August 22, 2020, police said 37-year-old James Munson, of Dover, crashed his vehicle into the "Welcome to Dover" sign in the area of Scarborough Road and North DuPont Highway while under the influence of narcotics.
Munson was taken to an area hospital due to his level of intoxication, police said, and a PCP-dipped cigarette and 3.6 grams of marijuana were located in the vehicle.
Upon his release, Munson was charged with fifth-offense DUI, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and traffic offenses. He was released on $5,302 secured bond.