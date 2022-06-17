A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged in connection to a shooting that left the victim in critical condition after being shot eight times, Dover Police announced that afternoon.
According to authorities, Zaveon Murchison shot the victim around 9:55 p.m. on June 9, 2022. After being developed as a suspect, police said they executed a search warrant on June 17 at a residence in the unit block of South Queen Street after learning he was there.
Murchison was charged with first-degree attempted murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $565,000 cash bond.
A mugshot was unavailable, Dover authorities said.