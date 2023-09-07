Dover Police are investigating a serious crash Wednesday morning, September 6, 2023, involving one of their officers.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. at South Little Creek Road and Signal Street.
Dover Police crash investigators said a car driven by a 59-year old Dover woman turned left in front of a patrol vehicle, resulting in what police said was "an offset head-on collision."
The woman was removed from the wreckage by firefighters from Dover Fire Department, and taken to Christiana Hospital by Delaware State Police helicopter in critical condition.
The officer involved was treated for minor injuries.