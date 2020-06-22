The Dover Police Department has unveiled new uniforms for officers on patrol.
The department said the new, all-navy colored uniforms will also feature a bullet-proof vest that is worn on the outside of the uniform rather than under the shirt.
The vest is also equipped with pouches to hold gear which is currently worn on a utility belt which can weigh up to 25 lbs.
The weight distribution, provided by the vest pockets, should help prevent back injuries suffered by officers, the department said.
The new uniforms are also less expensive and more durable than the current model and should help the department save money.
The current gray and blue uniforms will be reserved for more formal events and proceedings.