Officers responding to reports of a vehicle crash found the 27-year-old Dover driver of a vehicle dead, shot in the head, city authorities said Wednesday.
According to Dover Police, officers located a Dodge Challenger which had been operated by Uniqua Caldwell in the area of South DuPont Highway and Loockerman Street where it had struck a sign at the intersection around 12:00 a.m. on July 8, 2020.
Caldwell was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased from her injuries.
Authorities said witnesses reported seeing a black male and a black female exit the vehicle and flee on foot.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.