A 44-year-old man was hospitalized following an assault and shooting in Capital Green in Dover.
The victim arrived at the emergency room at the Bayhealth's Kent Campus early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to his leg and a facial injury, Dover police said.
The victim said he was in his car near New Castle Avenue and East Water Street when three men came up to him asking for a cigarette.
One of the men got into the car on the passenger side while the other two opened the driver's door.
The suspect on the passenger side hit the victim in the face with the butt of a handgun, and as the victim was driving away, the suspect fired several shots, hitting the victim in the leg and putting four holes in the victim's car.
Police don't yet know who's responsible for the crime, and anyone with information can call Dover police at 302.736.7111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.