A 19-year-old man is recovering at Christiana Hospital after he was shot in Friday night in Dover.
Officers found the victim in a home on Stevenson Drive in Manchester Square Friday night with a wound to his thigh, Dover police said.
Paramedics took him to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital before he was airlifted to Christiana Hospital, where he's in stable condition.
There's no information about a suspect yet, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call them at (302)736.7130.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.