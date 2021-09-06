Dover police are looking for a suspect, or suspects, in an early-morning shooting that left a man wounded in the foot.
Officers responding to several "shots fired" reports along Katrina Way in Cannon Hills shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday couldn't find any evidence of a shooting, but a short time later, a 21-year-old man arrived at the Bayhealth Kent Campus in a private car, police said.
He had a graze wound to his foot, and told police some people fired at his car several times while he was at the WAWA on Forrest Avenue.
Anyone with information can call Dover police at (302)736.7111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.