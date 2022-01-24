A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg in Dover Saturday afternoon, though he tried to deny it, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Dover Police, the victim was shot in the left leg in the 100 block of South New Street around 2:20 p.m. on January 22, 2022.
The victim, who police said has been uncooperative with the ensuing investigation--even denying he was shot when police made initial contact--was transported to an area hospital.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.