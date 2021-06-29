Officers attempting to pull over a vehicle while investigating a shooting the week prior eventually arrested the driver, but not before police said the 23-year-old Dover man led them on a chase that culminated in his causing a four-car accident, injuring four.
According to Dover Police, officers attempted to make contact wit Kyree Robinson when he was spotted in a GMC Terrain in the parking lot of Delaware Probation and Parole at 511 Maple Parkway around 12:55 p.m. on June 28, 2021.
Authorities said the vehicle was connected to a shooting in the Bicentennial Village neighborhood on June 24th.
Robinson fled the scene, according to police, leading officers on a pursuit throughout the city that ended when Robinson struck three other vehicles in the area of Saulsbury Road and Forrest Avenue.
A 74-year-old man and three women aged 67, 63, and 51, all suffered minor injuries, police said.
Robinson was taken into custody and charged with disregarding an officer signal, resisting arrest, four counts third-degree vehicular assault, three counts reckless driving, and 23 traffic offenses. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $3,300 secured bond.
Police said additional charges may be pending as an investigation progresses.