Dover Police issued a warning to owners of two Hyundai models that there have been a series of thefts of those vehicles in the past two weeks.
Officials said in the past 7-10 days, five different 2015-2017 models of Elantras and Sonatas have either been the target of an attempted or successful vehicle theft.
Police said the suspects have been hot wiring the vehicles, but did not detail any further, hoping to avoid any copycats.
Two of the five vehicles were locked, and there have have been no pattern on the type of day of the thefts.
In one case, a vehicle was stolen inside Silver Lake Park, only to have the suspects crash into a pole and flee.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police.