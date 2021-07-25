Dover police are looking for suspects in a pair of Saturday shootings.
The first shooting happened around 3:20 a.m., when a 15-year-old boy was wounded in the thigh as he rode his bike in the 900 block of Whatcoat Drive, police said.
The teen was treated at Bayhealth Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
An occupied apartment nearby was also hit by gunfire, but no one inside was hurt.
At about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 400 block of Barrister Place--he was treated and released from Bayhealth Hospital.
Police said three unoccupied cars parked in the area were also hit, and they're asking anyone with information on the shootings to call them at 302.736.7111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.