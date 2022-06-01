A 30-year-old Dover man has been charged in connection to a fight-turned-shooting at an area Royal Farms in August 2021.
According to Dover Police, Dion Williams was developed as the suspect in an altercation that took place at the convenience store at 295 South DuPont Highway around 2 a.m. on August 8, 2021. Williams is alleged to have shot a 35-year-old man in the pelvis while they were engaged in a physical altercation. The victim told police he had been randomly confronted at the store.
Williams turned himself in to Dover Police on May 31, 2022, and was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $142,000 cash bond.