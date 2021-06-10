Dover Police made a quick arrest in connection with a murder early Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021.
20-year old Nyasia Smith of Felton was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday evening.
She had been identified as a suspect in the shooting death of a 37-year old man in the area of West North Street and Simon Circle around 1:30 a.m.
Officers reported finding a loaded 9mm handgun in Smith's possession.
She's been been charged with first degree murder and is being held at Baylor Women's Correctional Center on 1.15-million dollars cash bond.