Dover Police made a quick arrest in connection with a murder early Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021.

20-year old Nyasia Smith of Felton was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

She had been identified as a suspect in the shooting death of a 37-year old man in the area of West North Street and Simon Circle around 1:30 a.m.

Officers reported finding a loaded 9mm handgun in Smith's possession.

She's been been charged with first degree murder and is being held at Baylor Women's Correctional Center on 1.15-million dollars cash bond.

