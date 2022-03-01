A Delaware Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust investigation has led to a pre-indictment plea agreement with a former Dover Police officer who overdosed on opioids in his patrol vehicle and later tested positive for fentanyl and marijuana.
"This should remind us that the addiction epidemic affects everyone," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "The defendant’s conduct was obviously illegal, totally incompatible with the standards we should hold law enforcement to, and could easily have turned deadly for him or someone else – he is frankly fortunate that his fellow officers found him in time to save his life. At the same time, justice in these situations requires both accountability and compassion. The defendant’s struggle with substance abuse is a familiar story for thousands of Delawareans, and just like anyone else he has our empathy in his journey to recovery. This sentence allows him to get the help he needs while permanently separating him from a position of public trust because he can no longer be trusted.”
According to the Attorney General's Office, after dispatch repeatedly and unsuccessfully tried to reach 30-year-old Pfc Steven Vieira, he was located by responding officers near Schutte Park on November 26, 2021.
He was discovered unconscious in his patrol vehicle and officers administered first aid and two doses of NARCAN after it was determined Vieira was displaying signs of an overdose. He was transported to an area hospital, then a search of his patrol vehicle was conducted, which uncovered an eyeglass case containing prescription opioid oxycodone hydrochloride and drug paraphernalia, officials said.
A blood test confirmed the drugs present in Vieira's system, according to the DOJ.
"When viewed through a human lens, the Dover Police Department has empathy for anyone battling the challenges associated with drug abuse and connections to treatment services were offered to our employee," said Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. "However; when viewed through a professional lens, this kind of behavior can never be tolerated. Not for a minute. A trust was violated. In addition to the risks to his own life, he took chances with the safety of his co-workers and members of the public that were not his to take. Through appropriate investigation, this unprofessional conduct was determined to be criminal in nature."
Vieira pled guilty to driving under the influence nd official misconduct, both misdemeanors. Je was sentenced to a 12-month prison sentence-suspended to 12 months Level II probation, with probation dischargeable upon completion of drug counseling. He's also resigned from the Dover Police Department and surrendered his ability to perform as a police officer ever again.