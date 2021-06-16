A 38-year-old man was arrested after Dover Police said Wednesday they discovered a pound of crystal meth at his residence.
According to authorities, a search warrant was executed at Leonard White's residence along Isabel Isle following a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Forrest Avenue. Dover authorities said, aided by a K9 unit and the DNREC Environmental Crimes Unit, they recovered:
- 65 packets of THC edibles
- a box containing 503.6 grams (approximately 1.10 pounds) of crystal meth
- $2,200 in suspected drug proceeds
White was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and a traffic violation. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $55,501 secured bond.