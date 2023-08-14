Dover Police are looking for the suspects in a road rage turned robbery Saturday night, August 12, 2023.
According to police, a man with a baseball bat shattered the passenger side window of a vehicle at a Wawa on Forrest Avenue around 10 p.m., because he thought that vehicle had cut him off.
The passenger suffered minor injuries.
The driver of that vehicle told police two women then forced him to take money from an ATM.
The suspects were in a black Ford F-150.
Dover police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (302) 736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.