Police are searching for a 21-year-old woman they said opened fire on her father's car while she was on the phone with authorities, Dover Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, Gabrielle Clark and Clark's father both contacted police around 9:55 a.m. on August 25, 2021, regarding a domestic-related incident at a residence at Fiddler Green. During the call, multiple gunshots could be heard, and police said Clark had shot at and hit her father's vehicle multiple times.
Clark fled the scene prior to officers' arrival, police said, driving a silver Nissan Versa with Texas Plates MKR9410. She's described as a black woman who was earing a pink and orange shirt at the time.
There was no other description or photo available.
Clark is wanted on three counts first-degree reckless endangering and related offenses.
The nearby W. Reily Brown Elementary School was notified of the incident and police officers responded to the school as a precaution, though authorities said there was no threat to the school.
Anyone with information regarding Clark's whereabouts is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.