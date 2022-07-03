Police in Dover are looking for clues after a man's body was found in the Saint Jones River Saturday afternoon.
Kayakers found the body along the shore behind Capitol Green and notified authorities, police said.
Police and firefighters recovered the body.
Due to the advanced state of decomposition, all that's known right now is that the body is that of a man.
No signs of trauma were found on the body, and identification of the victim and the cause of his death are pending an autopsy by the medical examiner's office.
Anyone with information on the case can call Dover police at (302)736.7130.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.