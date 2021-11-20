A Dover man is still at large after he allegedly drove his car over a police officer's foot and leading the cops on a chase early Saturday morning.
After they pulled over 34-year-old Robert Lofland for a minor traffic violation at South DuPont Highway and River Road, Lofland shifted his car into drive and sped off, running over an officer's foot and crossing a median, Dover police said.
The subsequent car chase ended in an alleyway in Capital Green, where police found Lofland's car, but not Lofland nor his passenger.
However, a search of the car turned up more than 4700 dollars and a loaded magazine for a handgun.
Anyone who knows Lofland's whereabouts can call Dover police at (302)736.7111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.