Dover police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say took off during a traffic stop, nearly injuring an officer.
Officers pulled over 25-year-old Jeffrey Boatwright near Levy Court Lane and South Little Creek Road Saturday morning, and when the cops asked for his ID, Boatwright put the car into gear and sped away, narrowly missing an officer's foot, police said.
Police initially gave chase, but ended the pursuit due to safety concerns, and Boatwright is still at large.
Anyone who may know where Boatwright is can call Dover police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
Tipsters can also visit delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.