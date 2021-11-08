Dover Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a man who allegedly attempted to rape a 45-year-old homeless woman early Monday morning near the library.
According to authorities, the suspect approached the victim while she was on the property of the Dover Library at 35 Loockerman Plaza, hit her multiple times, then threw her to the ground and began undressing her around 12:15 a.m. on November 8, 2021.
Two Good Samaritans heard the victim screaming for help and came to her aid, sending the suspect fleeing on foot. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.