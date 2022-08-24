Dover Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the suspect who drove his vehicle towards an officer, and then led police on a pursuit on Thursday night, August 18, 2022.
Police have posted a store surveillance photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who can identify the person to contact them at 302.736.7111 or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
Dover Police said an officer at the Walgreens on Forrest Avenue saw the suspect allegedly shoplift items.
The suspect fled the store, got into a car, and according to police, drove in the direction of the officer who was able to avoid being hit.
A pursuit ensued spanning several jurisdictions for about 30 minutes before it was terminated due to the suspect's reckless driving.
No police officers or civilians were hurt.