Dover police are looking for a man they say held up a Royal Farms store at gunpoint Friday night.
The man waited in line at the Royal Farms at Salisbury Road and West North Street around 10:45 p.m.,, and when his turn came, instead of buying something, he held a gun on the cashier and demanded they give him money, police said.
The robber, who police said is black and wore a navy blue sweatshirt, dark sweat pants, a black winter hat and a facemask, fled toward Simon Circle with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about the holdup can call Dover police at (302)736.7130.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.