A 29-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Dover, and police are looking for whoever shot him.
Officers found the victim when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street around 1:15 a.m., police said.
He'd been shot in the lower body, and first responders treated the victim until he was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he died.
Police are withholding the victim's name until his family are notified
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Dover police at (302)736.7130.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.