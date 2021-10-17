Dover police are looking for clues in a Saturday night shooting that wounded a 19-year-old man.
The victim arrived at Bayhealth Hospital's Kent Campus in a private car shortly after officers responding to a report of
shots fired in the unit block of Willis Road arrived on-scene, Dover police said.
While he was being treated for injuries to his hand and thigh, the victim told detectives he was shot as he was walking near South Little Creek Road and Barrister Place, but he didn't know any other details, and apart from some shell casings along Willis Road, the cops didn't find any evidence of a shooting.
Anyone who may know something about this incident can call Dover police at 302.736.7111.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.