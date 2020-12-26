Dover police are looking for a suspect in a fatal Christmas shooting.
Officers responding to a "shots fired" report in the area of the Towne Pointe Apartments on Carvel Drive early Christmas morning went to Bayhealth Hospital when they learned the victim had been taken there in a private car, police said.
The victim died of his injuries, and police say they're withholding his name and age for investigative purposes and to allow for notification of his family.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Dover police at 302.736.7130. Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.