A 23-year-old man is recovering, and the suspect is still at large, after a shooting Sunday morning at a Dover motel.
Officers were dispatched to the Capital Inn on North DuPont Highway around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting and located the victim, who'd been shot in the back, Dover police said.
He was taken to Kent General Hospital to be treated.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Dover police at (302)736.7130. Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.