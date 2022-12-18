Dover police so far have a victim, but no suspect as they investigate a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Officers responding to a "shots fired" report shortly before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive found 28-year-old Jeff Tolson on the ground, suffering from several wounds.
Tolson died at a nearby hospital, and police don't know at this point who's responsible.
They're asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Bowman at 302.736.7141, the main Dover police number, 302.736.7130, or Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.33.33.
Tipsters can also visit delaware.crimestoppersweb.com