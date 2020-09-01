Dover Police will be adding five officers to the force dedicated to community policing, with the police chief calling it the "most pressing need" in Dover right now.
Police Chief Tom Johnson told WDEL the officers will play a role in community engagement with youth.
"We're really looking to dive deeper into our approach towards our young citizens in the city of Dover and the surrounding area," he said. "We definitely want to go and make sure that we're connecting resources and services to the documented need and the things that are staring us in the face that clearly have a connection to crime and the perception of crime in the city of Dover."
Johnson said while community policing has always had a dedicated unit, but it's waned in recent years due to attrition; this grant will help stand the unit back up. It currently has three officers.
"We're also trying to make our organization a flexible organization to the maximum potential, and community policing is going to be a department-wide philosophy even more than it already is. We're kind of looking at all the ways that we can maximize all of our on-duty resources in appropriate times and in critical situations," said Johnson.
He pointed to officers, in-between calls, delivering more opportunities to close gaps in the department's community policing philosophy.
"One-on-one moments with your uniformed officer in the neighborhoods, at a specific point within the city, where there's an opportunity for engagement wit ha merchant, engagement wit ha parent, or any combination thereof with the young folks," he said. "And have those moments connect to a larger department-wide effort where it just is in sync with the primary community policing officers, who's full-time focus is on community programs, and citywide programs, and neighborhood programs. Now we can share information in those areas, we can provide feedback...because every officer that wears a badge in Dover will be in-tune with our community policing program whether it's their main priority in the job that they're assigned to do or whether it's a secondary priority after you're done being a detective or done being a training officer."
While the nation experiences a moral reckoning with police violence and social and racial justice, Johnson said these reforms are just one piece of that extensive puzzle.
Johnson is working on building a team that will look at the larger picture of some of the root issues of crime by connecting those with mental health situations, substance abuse issues, and those experiencing homelessness with services they need. This includes clinically licensed social workers.
"When you look at addiction that's a big deal, particularly with opioids. When somebody's ready to make a change, and they want to get detox, and they want to try and approach rehabilitation, and all we're staring at is a paraphernalia charge--what are we going to do by arresting someone over paraphernalia, when I can go and literally pick that person up...deliver them to a professional who's going to have them in treatment in four hours."
The new community policing officers are being funded through a federal COPS grant through the U.S. Department of Justice.
"It's an on-boarding grant, it helps you get a little bit of a head start on the funding for new officer positions; it's not funding to supplant or relieve the community of the financial burden on their existing team of officers," explained Johnson.
The $625,000 in funding over three years will be met with $850,000 from the City of Dover. The grant has city council backing.
"They're going to start figuring out ways to make sure that we can fund these officers in year four and beyond, going forward perpetually, so we can... make sure that we've got a community policing presence in Dover with a full-time priority on that issue."
The officers will start in 2021 and will bring Dover Police's authorized strength to 106.