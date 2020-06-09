A Dover Post reporter was detained by Delaware State Police while covering a protest in the Dover area.
Andre Lamar, who is African American, showed his own arrest on Facebook Live video, and can be heard repeatedly identifying himself as a member of the press.
"I'm with the press! I'm with the press! I'm with the press" he shouted.
Prior to his arrest, he was videoing the arrest of several protests and questioning why.
"They slammed them down to the ground, there are people lying down on the ground right now, we don't know. Why are people being arrested? Officer, why are people being arrested right now?"
As Lamar is detained some kind of struggle ensues, and he's heard saying he can't breathe.
"I have a press badge on," Lamar is heard saying.
On the two-minute video, troopers can be heard telling Lamar to relax, "get a breath" and "you've got to listen to us."
"Sir you took my badge off me," said Lamar.
"You've got no help here, OK, the best thing you can do is just be quiet," one of the officers said.
Governor John Carney responded to Lamar's arrest on Twitter.
"Reporters have a fundamental right to cover the demonstrations we’re seeing in Delaware and across our country. They should not be arrested for doing their jobs. That’s not acceptable."
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said on Twitter she's been "clear with law enforcement that I do not believe civil disobedience should be treated criminally and that peaceful protestors [sic] should not be harmed." She added she spoke to law enforcement and Lamar would not be charged.
The ACLU of Delaware also weighed in.
"A free press and the right to protest are essential to our democracy and are protected by the First Amendment. We will continue to monitor this issue."
Lamar was ultimately not charged. He was released and used Facebook Live to show himself being escorted out of the Troop 3 in Camden by officers, where a trooper was heard telling him to "keep walking straight."
It's unclear how many other protesters were arrested and whether they were charged.
Delaware State Police said more information on the incident would be released "in the near future."