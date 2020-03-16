Dover International Speedway will not host NASCAR during its scheduled weekend of May 1-3 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
NASCAR has announced it is postponing all races during the current 8-week period that the CDC is recommending gatherings be held with 10 people-or-less.
“The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3, with plans to return racing in Martinsville,” NASCAR said in a statement.
There is still a chance that Dover hosts two Cup races this season.
"We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts. What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”
Possibilities for make-ups could include running some races in the middle of a week, while they could conceivably end up scheduling both races for the same weekend, like they do for Pocono.
Dover's August 21-23 weekend is currently unaffected by the NASCAR cancellations.