Police in Dover are looking for clues after a man was shot on South New Street Sunday morning.
Officers went to Bayhealth Kent Campus shortly before 5 a.m. to talk to the 23-year-old victim, but he would only say he was in the area of South New and West Reed Streets when he was shot several times, police said.
Officers found several shell casings at that location.
Anyone who can help investigators fill in the gaps in their information about this incident can call Dover police at (302)736.7130.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.