Six days of second dose vaccinations at Dover International Speedway solely for Delawareans who got their first dose at state DMVs or Salesianum School will now begin on Sunday, February 21, 2021, because of winter weather.
The one-day delay, hinted at in Tuesday's news conference, is due to inclement weather in other parts of the country and expected in our area that is affecting travel for federal personnel over the next several days.
Appointments will still be available starting Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. Get one, by clicking here.
Those without internet access may call DPH at 1.833.643.1715, but should not call until after 11 a.m. on Wednesday as no appointments will be available until then. Wait time may be lengthy based on call volume and online registration is urged.
When scheduling for the vaccination event opens, individuals will be able to choose an appointment from Sunday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 25. Additional appointments for Friday, Feb. 26 may be opened later based on demand. Vaccinations will occur between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day, scheduled in 15-minute increments.
Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine quantities will be available. Appointments are required, and you must bring ID and your vaccination card.
The second dose appointments are only available for those vaccinated at the Delaware City, Dover, and Georgetown DMVs or Salesianum School in mid-to-late January.
Those who were vaccinated at the Chase Center in late January will have a separate second dose clinic, likely once again, at the Chase Center. Details and registration will be forthcoming.