"We're all working together as a community of home-schools and, now, schools and universities, to potentially service a gap that's under a lot of strain right now."
Rick Bentley, founder of Dover-based Cyber Streets, has focused the efforts of his technologically oriented ranks to address the needs of the healthcare community as PPE supplies run low. Bentley had the students of his nonprofit technology education program turn their digital skills and 3D printers to making masks for first responders and those on the front lines during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's a gap for PPE that you hear about a lot on the news," Bentley said Monday with Peter MacArthur on DelAWARE. "So our goal is just to use resources that are already out there in technology, enable the community that's sitting in their homes and social distancing and isolating themselves, and empowering them to make them feel like they can serve and impact the community as well."
It's a process Cyber Streets were already familiar with as a learning tool, but found, during the pandemic, a chance to give back to those who need their help.
"We went from 3D printing prosthetic limbs just to show our user communities what they can do with a 3D printer--We've 3D printed violins for their music programs and donations for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition a couple years ago, just showing kids and adults how they can use the power of 3D printing--and that culminated into what we have today," he said. "We look for a need, we find something that's in the community and, today, right now, it's a perfect opportunity. But I also have friends of mine that had been negatively inflicted by the COVID virus and...I was getting frustrated that we just didn't have enough materials, and I felt just like everybody else right now, sitting at home, not empowered, saying, you know, 'What, what can I do to help?'"
So Bentley turned to his cohorts at Cyber Streets and asked them all to start printing out personal protective equipment they could begin donating to health care workers, which has been generous considering the organization looks to expand by providing greater access to technology to communities struggling to get connected.
"We find communities that are in need, find where there is an essential gap--we've tried to find areas that are kind of rural or not really supported by a technological capability, and connect them to the world of technology--[and] try to provide for them from any entity, and basically try to help them, serve them all the way down...working together to not just use technology as a resource to support things, but also to educate kids. And I hate to say it this way, but we've kind of been planning for something like this for the last three years. We knew one day that everybody would be connected to the internet and using it as a tool."
To learn more about the Cyber Streets COVID-19 Community Support Project, visit CyberStreets.org.