One of the stars of the 10th Firefly Music Festival in Dover is local.
Sophia Clayton is also just 14.
DJ Sophia, as she is known, is taking the Pavilion Stage Saturday. She got the invitation last spring, after someone saw her in action on social media.
Sophia may be young, but she is not a newcomer. Her father was also a DJ, and she got into it as early as age two.
"I did my first event at age six. It really took off. I loved it. Ever since then, I've been doing events," Sophia said.
DJ Sophia kept busy doing virtual gigs through the COVID-19 pandemic. She has DJ'd for parties of the kids of celebrities, as well as at New York Fashion Week and at a Ravens pre-season game.
It was just crazy when I got the news," DJ Sophia said about being invited to take the stage at Firefly. "I was super excited and I was really grateful."
Her mother, Nicole Clayton, is pretty thrilled as well.
"I would have never expected this. I would have never been able to do this at her age. I sit back in awe, all of the time," she said.