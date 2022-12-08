A Dover teenager faces First Degree Murder charges after police said he killed a man early Thanksgiving morning.
Dover Police arrested 17-year-old Tyre Blue, who they said shot and killed 29-year-old Walter Pereira at a home on Forest Creek Drive on November 24, 2022.
Police initially arrested Pereira's roommate Rayvaughn Jones that day, after he was leaving the site of the shooting.
Among the items found at the site of the shooting were an AK47 rifle, AR-15 rifle, 12 gauge shotgun, Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, KBI Inc handgun, Springfield Armory 9mm handgun, Freedom Arms .22 Caliber handgun, 2,130.4 grams of marijuana, 914 doses of M/30 oxycodone pills, 27 grams of methamphetamine, 6.38 grams of cocaine, 30 doses of LSD, $7,186, and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Blue later became a suspect, and was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm during a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Person Prohibited.
Blue was committed to Stevenson House on $150,000 cash bail.
Jones was earlier charged with 13 counts of Possession a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, 7 counts of Possessing a Firearm during a Felony, and multiple drug charges.