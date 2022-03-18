The City of Dover said it is still planning to hold its scheduled Saint Patrick's Day Festival and Parade on Saturday, but is making some changes due to Tuesday morning's fatal fire.
The city said "we do not feel it is appropriate to go by the scene with any form of celebration out of respect to Mr. [Gowens] Williams and those who cared for him."
Williams was killed in a fire at the intersection of Loockerman and South New Streets.
The parade will instead begin on Federal Street, and then go west on Loockerman Street, before turning right at Governor's Avenue and then disperse.
Loockerman Plaza will still be used for games, and Bradford Street will house food trucks.
The parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, with a decision about any weather changes to be made by 8:30 a.m.